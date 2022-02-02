- (PLX AI) - Trifork upgrades outlook for 2021 financial results.
- • Trifork revenue target for the financial year 2021 is increased to EURm 158.0-159.0 from EURm 150.0-155.0
- • Trifork Segment adjusted EBITDA target (excluding Trifork Labs and special items) for the financial year 2021 is narrowed to EURm 28.5-29.0 from EURm 27.5-30.0
- • Trifork Group EBIT target for the financial year 2021 is narrowed to EURm 35.5-36.0 from EURm 34.0-36.5
TRIFORK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de