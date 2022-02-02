- (PLX AI) - Swedbank Q4 net interest income SEK 6,554 million vs. estimate SEK 6,596 million.
- • Q4 EPS SEK 4.3 vs. estimate SEK 3.94
- • Q4 net income SEK 4,835 million vs. estimate SEK 4,725 million
- • Q4 credit impairment SEK -67 million vs. estimate SEK -182 million
- • Q4 net commission income SEK 4,020 million vs. estimate SEK 3,836 million
- • Q4 CET 1 capital ratio 18.3%
- • Stable income and expenses according to plan, bank says
- • Net commission income reaches new record level
- • Proposed dividend of SEK 11.25 per share including a special dividend of SEK 2 per share
SWEDBANK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de