- (PLX AI) - Julius Baer FY net income CHF 1,082 million vs. estimate CHF 1,107 million.
- • FY adjusted net income CHF 1,144 million vs. estimate CHF 1,144 million
- • FY EPS CHF 5.06 vs. estimate CHF 5.29
- • Assets under management (AuM) CHF 482 billion, an increase of 11%, supported by net new money up 30% to CHF 20 billion
- • Target dividend payout ratio increased to around 50% of adjusted net profit, with an ordinary dividend of CHF 2.60 per share proposed for financial year 2021, up 49% year on year
- • New share buy-back program of up to CHF 400 million
JULIUS BAER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de