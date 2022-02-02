DJ Significant increase in net profit - Dividend payout ratio increased - New share buy-back programme of up to CHF 400 million

Julius Baer Group Ltd. / Key word(s): Annual Results Significant increase in net profit - Dividend payout ratio increased - New share buy-back programme of up to CHF 400 million 02-Feb-2022 / 07:00 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Presentation of the 2021 full-year results for the Julius Baer Group . IFRS net profit attributable to shareholders of Julius Baer Group Ltd. up 55% to CHF 1,082 million andIFRS earnings per share (EPS) up 56% to CHF 5.06. . Adjusted net profit (excluding M&A-related items) up 20% to CHF 1,144 million and adjusted EPSattributable to shareholders of Julius Baer Group Ltd. up 20% to CHF 5.34. . Assets under management (AuM) CHF 482 billion, an increase of 11%, supported by net new money up 30% toCHF 20 billion (4.5%). . Structural cost reduction programme resulted in improved adjusted cost/income ratio of 63.8% (2020:66.4%) despite 6 basis point (bp) decline in gross margin to 82 bp. . Adjusted pre-tax margin improved to 28 bp (2020: 27 bp) and adjusted return on CET1 capital to 34% (2020:32%). . Capital-efficient business model helped drive further improvement in capital ratios: BIS CET1 capitalratio 16.4% (end 2020: 14.9%) and BIS total capital ratio 24.0% (end 2020: 21.0%), well above minimum regulatoryrequirements and Group's own floors. . Target dividend payout ratio increased to around 50% of adjusted net profit, with an ordinary dividend ofCHF 2.60 per share proposed for financial year 2021, up 49% year on year. . New share buy-back programme of up to CHF 400 million. . Strategy update on 19 May 2022.

Philipp Rickenbacher, Chief Executive Officer of Julius Baer Group Ltd., said: 'We are pleased to report the highest profit in our history: our performance is reflective of the value we create with and for clients, with strong recurring revenues and greater efficiency underscoring the quality of our earnings. The quality of our financial performance is the result of the strategic agenda we initiated in 2020, with a shift to smart and profitable asset growth, a sharpening of our value proposition, and an acceleration of our investments in technology. Capital generation remains strong, and our business is using this capital efficiently to the benefit of our clients and shareholders. Thanks to the relentless work of our staff, we are entering the final year of our three-year strategic cycle from a position of strength and already gearing up for future growth opportunities.'

Alternative performance measures and reconciliations

This media release and other communications to investors contain certain financial measures of historical and future performance and financial position that are not defined or specified by IFRS. Management believes that these alternative performance measures (APM), including adjusting the results consistently for items related to M&A activities, provide useful information regarding the Group's financial and operating performance. These APM should be regarded as complementary information to, and not as a substitute for, the IFRS performance measures. The definitions of APM used in this media release and other communications to investors, together with reconciliations to the most directly reconcilable IFRS line items, are provided in the Alternative Performance Measures document available at www.juliusbaer.com/APM.

AuM up 11%, supported by markets and further increased net inflows

Assets under management rose to CHF 482 billion, up by CHF 48 billion, or 11%. This increase was driven by significant positive market performance and bolstered by strong net new money inflows. The strengthening of the US dollar more than offset the effect of a weaker euro, leading to an overall small positive currency impact on AuM. Monthly average AuM grew by 15% to CHF 471 billion.

Net new money improved by 30% to CHF 20 billion, growing at a rate of 4.5% over the year. All regions saw positive net inflows, with particularly strong contributions from clients domiciled in Western Europe (especially the UK, Ireland, Germany, Switzerland, and Luxembourg), Asia (especially Singapore, Japan, and India), the UAE, and Brazil.

Including assets under custody of CHF 80 billion, total client assets grew by 11% to CHF 561 billion.

Operating income up 8% on the back of substantially stronger asset-based fee income

Operating income grew by 8% to CHF 3,858 million on the back of a strong increase in net commission and fee income. As monthly average AuM rose by 15%, the gross margin declined to 82 bp (2020: 88 bp).

Net commission and fee income grew by 14% to CHF 2,296 million. This increase was driven mainly by significantly higher advisory and management fees, which went up by 22% to CHF 1,644 million, well above the 15% rise in monthly average AuM. This strong improvement reflects the success of the strategic revenue improvement measures initiated at the start of 2020, with a rise in the penetration of higher-value mandate solutions and improved investment fund fees. Brokerage commissions grew at a lower rate of 3% to CHF 839 million as client activity slowed down after a very strong first quarter of 2021.

Net income from financial instruments measured at FVTPL* declined by 6% to CHF 884 million as market volatility diminished and client activity in FX and precious metals subsided after the strong first quarter of 2021.

Net interest income rose by 1% to CHF 627 million, with the year-on-year development impacted by the sharp decrease in US interest rates in the first half of 2020. Interest income on loans declined by CHF 50 million, or 8%, to CHF 602 million despite an increase in average credit balances. However, at the same time, the net result of negative interest charged and interest paid on deposits rose by CHF 78 million to CHF 31 million: interest expense on amounts due to customers fell by CHF 66 million to CHF 8 million, while income from negative interest received on financial liabilities increased by CHF 12 million to CHF 39 million. Lower US interest rates also impacted interest income on debt instruments at FVOCI**, which fell by CHF 20 million to CHF 115 million.

Other ordinary results grew by 36% to CHF 52 million.

Operating income was only marginally affected by credit provisions of CHF 2 million booked as net credit losses on financial assets (2020: CHF 36 million), reflecting the Group's careful management of credit risks and the high quality of its exposure.

Further improved cost efficiency

Operating expenses according to IFRS declined by 5% to CHF 2,599 million. While personnel expenses rose by 4% to CHF 1,661 million, general expenses decreased by 4% to CHF 683 million and amortisation and impairment of customer relationships by 17% to CHF 58 million. Amortisation and impairment of intangible assets fell by 61% to CHF 102 million. Depreciation of property and equipment declined by 5% to CHF 96 million.

As in previous years, in the analysis and discussion of the results in the media release and the Business Review, adjusted operating expenses exclude M&A-related expenses (CHF 70 million in 2021 and CHF 269 million in 2020). M& A-related amortisation and impairment of customer relationships decreased to CHF 58 million (2020: CHF 70 million). There was no M&A-related impairment of intangible assets in 2021 (2020: CHF 179 million, entirely related to an impairment of the goodwill on the Group's investment in Kairos). Other M&A-related expenses decreased to CHF 12 million (2020: CHF 19 million). The reconciliations to the respective IFRS line items are provided in the Alternative Performance Measures document available at www.juliusbaer.com/APM.

Adjusted operating expenses rose by 2% to CHF 2,529 million. Excluding provisions and losses, adjusted operating expenses increased by 3% to CHF 2,462 million.

Adjusted personnel expenses grew by 4% to CHF 1,657 million, including CHF 21 million of severance costs related to the restructuring programme announced in February 2020 (2020: CHF 31 million). While the monthly average number of employees declined by 0.3% year on year, the strong growth in operating income and profit resulted in an increase in performance-related remuneration. At the end of 2021, the Group employed 6,727 full-time equivalents (FTEs), up by 121 from the end of 2020, of which 38 following the integration in October 2021 of Kuoni Mueller & Partner, and 24 from an increase in graduate trainees and apprentices. The remaining net increase was driven by the further internalisation of formerly external employees as part of the efficiency improvement programme initiated at the start of 2020.

Adjusted general expenses decreased by 3% to CHF 674 million, mainly as the result of a CHF 22 million decrease in provisions and losses to CHF 67 million. Excluding provisions and losses, adjusted general expenses still declined by CHF 2 million to CHF 607 million, as the benefits of the 2020-2021 cost-reduction programme more than offset the impact of strategic investments in technology.

While depreciation of property and equipment declined by 5% to CHF 96 million, adjusted amortisation and impairment of intangible assets grew by 26% to CHF 102 million, mainly reflecting the rise in IT-related investments in recent years.

The adjusted cost/income ratio (which excludes adjusted provisions and losses) improved to 63.8% (2020: 66.4%) and the adjusted expense margin (also excluding adjusted provisions and losses) to 52 bp (2020: 58 bp).

Record-high net profit

IFRS profit before taxes rose by 49% to CHF 1,259 million. As income taxes increased by 20% to CHF 176 million, net profit grew by 55% to CHF 1,083 million, surpassing the CHF 1 billion mark for the first time. Net profit attributable to shareholders of Julius Baer Group Ltd. also rose by 55% to CHF 1,082 million, and EPS by 56% to CHF 5.06.

