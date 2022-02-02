

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Julius Baer Group Ltd. (JBARF.PK, JBAXY.PK) reported Wednesday that its fiscal 2021 IFRS net profit attributable to shareholders climbed 55 percent to 1.08 billion Swiss francs from last year's 698.6 million francs.



IFRS earnings per share grew 56 percent to 5.06 francs.



Adjusted net profit was 1.14 billion francs or 5.34 francs per share, compared to 956.6 million francs a year ago.



Operating income grew 8 percent to 3.86 billion francs from prior year's 3.58 billion francs on the back of a strong increase in net commission and fee income.



Assets under management or AuM was 482 billion francs, an increase of 11 percent, supported by net new money growth of 30 percent to 20 billion francs.



Further, the Board of Directors will propose an increased ordinary dividend of 2.60 francs per share for the financial year 2021, up 49 percent from 2020.



Subject to shareholder approval at the Annual General Meeting of shareholders on April 12, the dividend will be paid on April 20.



The Board has approved the launch of a new programme to buy back up to 400 million francs purchase value shares. The programme is expected to be launched in early March 2022 and to run until the end of February 2023.







