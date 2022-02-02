- (PLX AI) - Lifco Q4 sales SEK 4,952 million vs. estimate SEK 4,500 million.
- • Q4 net income SEK 760 million
- • Q4 EPS SEK 5.26
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|21,250
|21,530
|07:50
|21,280
|21,470
|07:51
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|07:40
|Lifco Q4 Pretax Profit SEK 844 Million vs. Estimate SEK 770 Million
|(PLX AI) - Lifco Q4 sales SEK 4,952 million vs. estimate SEK 4,500 million.• Q4 net income SEK 760 million• Q4 EPS SEK 5.26
► Artikel lesen
|07:36
|LIFCO AB: Year-end Report 2021
|14.01.
|LIFCO AB: Lifco publishes its year-end report for 2021 on 2 February
|27.12.21
|LIFCO AB: Lifco acquires Cormidi of Italy
|21.12.21
|LIFCO AB: Lifco acquires Cenec Tavlebygg AS in Norway
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|LIFCO AB
|21,230
|-0,66 %