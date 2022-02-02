- (PLX AI) - Indutrade Q4 orders SEK 6,293 million.
- • Q4 sales SEK 5,726 million vs. estimate SEK 5,611 million
- • Q4 EBITA margin 14.6%
|Indutrade Q4 EBITA SEK 836 Million vs. Estimate SEK 821 Million
(PLX AI) - Indutrade Q4 orders SEK 6,293 million.• Q4 sales SEK 5,726 million vs. estimate SEK 5,611 million• Q4 EBITA margin 14.6%
