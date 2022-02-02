- (PLX AI) - Raiffeisen Bank FY CET1 capital ratio 13.1%.
- • FY dividend EUR 1.15
- • FY net interest income EUR 3,327 million
- • FY net fee income EUR 1,985 million
- • FY pretax profit EUR 1,790 million vs. estimate EUR 1,850 million
- • In 2022, net interest income is expected to increase by high single digit per cent and net fee and commission income by mid-single per cent
- • Says expect loan growth in the range of 7 to 9%
