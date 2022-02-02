- (PLX AI) - Ørsted appoints Daniel Lerup as the next Group Chief Financial Officer.
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|94,50
|94,92
|09:19
|94,60
|94,90
|09:19
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|08:46
|Orsted expects earnings boost from return to normal wind speeds
|08:41
|Orsted A/S: Annual report for 2021
|08:31
|Annual report for 2021: Ørsted achieved significant results, both strategically, operationally, and financially, despite an extraordinary year with various external factors significantly impacting the markets where we operate
|DJ Annual report for 2021: Ørsted achieved significant results, both strategically, operationally, and financially, despite an extraordinary year with various external factors significantly impacting...
► Artikel lesen
|08:22
|Orsted posts Q4 below expectations, sees weaker 2022 earnings
|08:10
|Ørsted FY EBITDA Just Below Estimates
|(PLX AI) - Orsted FY EBITDA DKK 24,296 million vs. estimate DKK 24,580 million• FY free cash flow DKK -5,640 million• FY ROCE 15%• Outlook FY investments DKK 38,000-42,000 million• Says expect operating...
► Artikel lesen
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|08:46
|Orsted expects earnings boost from return to normal wind speeds
|08:41
|Orsted A/S: Annual report for 2021
|08:31
|Annual report for 2021: Ørsted achieved significant results, both strategically, operationally, and financially, despite an extraordinary year with various external factors significantly impacting the markets where we operate
|DJ Annual report for 2021: Ørsted achieved significant results, both strategically, operationally, and financially, despite an extraordinary year with various external factors significantly impacting...
► Artikel lesen
|08:22
|Orsted posts Q4 below expectations, sees weaker 2022 earnings
|08:10
|Ørsted FY EBITDA Just Below Estimates
|(PLX AI) - Orsted FY EBITDA DKK 24,296 million vs. estimate DKK 24,580 million• FY free cash flow DKK -5,640 million• FY ROCE 15%• Outlook FY investments DKK 38,000-42,000 million• Says expect operating...
► Artikel lesen
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|ORSTED A/S
|94,40
|+0,98 %
|ORSTED A/S ADR
|30,550
|0,00 %