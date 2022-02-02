

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - TeamViewer (TMVWF.PK, TMVWY.PK) said its fourth quarter billings were up 20% from prior year, or up 17% in constant currency. The company noted that its fourth quarter growth was driven by a particularly strong enterprise business, which was up 107% from prior year. TeamViewer expects continuing demand growth for its solutions over the coming quarters. Adj. EBITDA margin was 44% for the quarter, down 12 percentage points from prior year.



Fourth quarter profit was 28.4 million euros compared to 28.9 million euros, previous year. Earnings per share was 0.14 euros, flat with prior year. Adjusted EBITDA was 67.7 million euros, down 6%.



Fourth quarter revenue (IFRS) was 132.3 million euros, up 9%. Revenue from subscription model (non-IFRS) was 132.2 million euros, an increase of 16%. Billings (non-IFRS) were 153.7 million euros compared to 128.1 million euros.



For 2022, TeamViewer continues to target high teens billings growth and expects billings in a range of 630-650 million euros. Revenue is expected to increase in the mid-teens to 565-580 million euros. Adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be between 45% and 47%. The company also expects its operating cash flows to increase significantly compared to 2021.



The company is initiating a buyback program of up to 300 million euros or a maximum of 20 million shares. The buyback program is expected to start on 3 February 2022 and to be completed within 2022.







