- (PLX AI) - GALP Energia Q4 working interest production 124.8 kboepd.
- • Oil production 111.2 kboepd
- • Net entitlement production 123 kboepd
- • Full-year results due on Feb. 21
|9,716
|9,724
|09:19
|9,698
|9,776
|09:19
|08:17
|Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. informs about the 4Q21 Trading Update
|07:58
|GALP Energia Q4 Working Interest Production 124.8 kboepd
|25.01.
|GoWithFlow: GOWITHFLOW, BACKED BY GALP ENERGIA, SUCCESSFUL IN UNIVERSITY OF MEMPHIS-LED INNOVATION COALITION
|LONDON, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GoWithFlow, a sustainable mobility start-up headquartered in Portugal, will bring its European decarbonisation experience to the US as part of a successful...
|25.01.
|Galp startup developing sustainable mobility solutions in US
|14.01.
|Galp workers want approval of investment in Sines refinery
|GALP ENERGIA SGPS SA
|9,790
|-2,64 %