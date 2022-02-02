Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust - Dividend Declaration
PR Newswire
London, February 1
To: Company Announcements
Date:2 February 2022
Company: Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited
Subject: Dividend Declaration
Fourth Interim Dividend
The Directors of Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited (the "Directors") have declared a dividend of 1.0p per share be payable in respect of the quarter ended 31 December 2021 split as follows:
Property Income Dividend ("PID")0.791 pence per share
Ordinary Dividend ("Non PID")0.209 pence per share
Ex-Dividend Date -10 February 2022
Record Date - 11 February 2022
Payment Date -25 February 2022
Dividend per Share - 1.0p
All Enquiries:
The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
PO Box 255
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
Tel: 01481 745436
Fax: 01481 745186