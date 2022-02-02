Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 02.02.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Akanda veröffentlicht Prospekt für Nasdaq-IPO! Schnelle Kursverdopplung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N7PB ISIN: GB00BF8Q6K64 Ticker-Symbol: T3V2 
Tradegate
01.02.22
12:46 Uhr
2,940 Euro
+0,020
+0,68 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
ABRDN PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ABRDN PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,9002,94008:11
2,9002,92008:00
PR Newswire
02.02.2022 | 08:04
56 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust - Dividend Declaration

Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

London, February 1

To: Company Announcements

Date:2 February 2022

Company: Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited

Subject: Dividend Declaration

Fourth Interim Dividend

The Directors of Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited (the "Directors") have declared a dividend of 1.0p per share be payable in respect of the quarter ended 31 December 2021 split as follows:

Property Income Dividend ("PID")0.791 pence per share
Ordinary Dividend ("Non PID")0.209 pence per share

Ex-Dividend Date -10 February 2022

Record Date - 11 February 2022

Payment Date -25 February 2022

Dividend per Share - 1.0p


All Enquiries:
The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
PO Box 255
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745436
Fax: 01481 745186

ABRDN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.