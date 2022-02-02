Ingrid Bojner appointed Deputy CEO of Storytel - Claus Wamsler-Nielsen joins the senior management team as COO

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Storytel AB ("Storytel", "the company") (publ.) announced today that it has appointed Ingrid Bojner as Deputy Chief Executive Officer (Deputy CEO) of the Storytel Group in addition to her role as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). Following this appointment, Claus Wamsler-Nielsen joins Storytel's senior management team as Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Ingrid Bojner has solid experience from executive roles in private and listed companies. After serving as a Director of the Storytel Board, she joined the company's senior management team as CCO in 2018.

"Ingrid is a dedicated and inclusive leader with excellent business acumen who has shown strong leadership in her role as CCO. Over the past few years, she has been truly key and instrumental in Storytel's trajectory of success, expansion and growth in the booming digital transformation of the book industry. I am confident that she will add even more value to setting and executing our offensive strategy, which will benefit Storytel, publishers, content creators and millions of passionate readers and listeners," says Jonas Tellander, founder and CEO of Storytel. "I am also pleased to welcome Claus Wamsler-Nielsen to the senior management team in a new COO position, in which he will take on the responsibility of ensuring and developing scalability in Storytel's growth strategy and practices, and leading our expansion in non-European markets aside from the U.S."

Claus Wamsler-Nielsen joined Storytel in 2018. Most recently, he was Country Manager for Storytel's market leading operations in Denmark.

Following Wamsler-Nielsen's appointment as COO of Storytel, Rasmus Lindstrøm will assume the role of Country Manager for Storytel Denmark. Rasmus comes from a position as the Managing Director Denmark at the Nordic podcast and audio entertainment company Podimo.

FNCA Sweden AB is the company's certified adviser. FNCA can be reached at info@fnca.se or +46 8 528 00 399.

About Storytel

Storytel is one of the world's largest subscribed audiobook and e-book streaming services and offers listening and reading of more than 700,000 titles on a global scale. Our vision is to make the world a more empathetic and creative place with great stories to be shared and enjoyed by anyone, anywhere and anytime. Storytel's streaming business is conducted under the brands Storytel and Mofibo. Storytel's publishing business area is carried out through the audiobook publisher StorySide and acclaimed Nordic publishing houses such as Norstedts, Lind & Co, People's and Gummerus. Storytel operates in over 25 markets around the globe and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

