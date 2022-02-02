- (PLX AI) - Orsted FY EBITDA DKK 24,296 million vs. estimate DKK 24,580 million
- • FY free cash flow DKK -5,640 million
- • FY ROCE 15%
- • Outlook FY investments DKK 38,000-42,000 million
- • Says expect operating profit, excluding new partnerships, to be DKK 19-21 billion in 2022, positively impacted by ramp-up from new wind and solar assets
- • FY net income DKK 10,887 million vs. estimate DKK 11,896 million
- • The Board of Directors recommends a dividend of DKK 12.5 per share (DKK 5.3 billion in total), up 8.7 % and in line with policy
