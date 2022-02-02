- (PLX AI) - Hexagon Q4 adjusted EBIT EUR 373.1 million vs. estimate EUR 362 million.
|11,955
|12,130
|08:17
|11,955
|12,145
|08:15
|08:10
|Hexagon Q4 Sales EUR 1,216.7 Million vs. Estimate EUR 1,212 Million
|08:06
|Hexagon accelerates its smart digital reality focus, announcing multiple strategic organisational changes
|19.01.
|Hexagon completes safety project installation at Gold Fields' Damang mine: Digital reality solutions ...
|19.01.
|Hexagon at Attractive Entry Point, DNB Says in Upgrade to Buy
|(PLX AI) - Hexagon shares are at an attractive entry point after recent weakness, analysts at DNB said, upgrading the stock to buy from hold.• Price target cut to SEK 145 from SEK 150• Hexagon could...
|13.01.
|Invitation to presentation of Hexagon's Year-End Report on 2 February
|HEXAGON AB
|12,145
|+0,83 %