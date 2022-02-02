- (PLX AI) - JM FY revenue SEK 14,608 million vs. estimate SEK 14,800 million.
- • FY EBIT margin 15.2%
- • FY pretax profit SEK 2,158 million
- • FY net income SEK 1,798 million
- • FY EPS SEK 25.9
|08:10
|JM AB FY EBIT SEK 2,216 Million vs. Estimate SEK 2,140 Million
