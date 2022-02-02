

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO), a Danish healthcare company, said on Wednesday that it posted a rise in profit for the fiscal 2021, amidst a rise in revenue, supported by an increase in sales within diabetes and obesity care segment.



The Bagsværd-headquartered firm posted a net income of DKK47.75 billion or DKK20.74 per share, compared with DKK42.13 billion or DKK18.01 per share, reported the fiscal 2020.



For the last fiscal, the operating profit of the Danish firm rose by eight percent, to DKK58.64 billion, year-on-year basis.



Owing to firm demand, the sales within the diabetes and obesity care segment of the company increased by 13 percent, to DKK121.6 billion.



Net sales for the year ended on December 31, 2021 also climbed by 11 percent, to DKK140.80 billion, year-on-year basis.



Amidst positive market cues, for the fiscal 2022, at constant exchange rates (CER), the company expects its sales growth and operating profit to be in the rages of 6% -10% and 4-8 percent, respectively.







