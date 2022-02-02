

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Sony Corp. (SON.L) on Wednesday reported net income of 346.161 billion yen or 276.65 yen per share in the third quarter, higher than 310.731 billion yen or 248.50 yen per share in the comparable quarter last year.



Income before taxes was 461.569 billion yen, compared with 383.777 billion in the year-earlier period.



Sales for the quarter increased to 2,562.227 billion yen from 2,273.195 billion yen last year.



Total sales and financial services revenue rose to 3,031.319 billion yen from 2,693.975 billion yen a year ago.



Looking forward, for the full year 2022, the company raised guidance for its income before taxes to 1,155 billion yen from 990 billion yen and net income to 860 billion yen from 730 billion yen provided in October last year.



Sales for the full year is expected at 9,900 billion yen, unchanged from the previous forecast.







