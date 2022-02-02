

BIRMINGHAM (dpa-AFX) - While issuing a trading update for the period to 2 February 2022, Severn Trent Plc (SVT.L) noted that there has been no material changes to current year business performance or outlook since the interim results announcement on 23 November 2021.



Severn Trent Plc said its strong operational performance is evident across all areas of business, with 90% of Severn Trent Water's Customer ODI measures remaining on or ahead of target, including 100% on all Environmental measures. The Group's guidance to deliver at least 75 million pounds in Customer ODI rewards in the fiscal year remains unchanged.







