

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Moody's Corporation (MCO) has agreed to acquire a majority (51%) stake in Global Credit Rating Company Limited, a credit rating agency in Africa. The terms of the deal were not disclosed. The transaction is expected to close in second quarter 2022 and will not have a material impact on the company's 2022 financial results.



Rob Fauber, President & CEO of Moody's, said: 'By combining GCR's successful domestic operations with Moody's global expertise, we have a unique opportunity to expand Moody's presence in a high-growth region.'







