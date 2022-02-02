FDI World Dental Federation launches the Mouth Proud Challenge and asks 'How do you take care of your oral health?'

The challenge unites people in celebration of World Oral Health Day 2022, taking place on 20 March, by asking people to share fun photos and videos demonstrating how they look after their oral health for their happiness and well-being, and inspire others to do the same

GENEVA, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of World Oral Health Day 2022, FDI World Dental Federation (FDI) invites everyone to take part in the MouthProudChallenge, and make a personal commitment to prioritize oral health by capturing the moment with the online MouthProud custom poster tool or the Mouth Proud social media filters (available on Instagram, Facebook).

Individuals can show their commitment to good oral health by using the MouthProud frame in a video or picture while, for example, brushing and flossing properly, cutting out sugary treats, eating a healthy meal, or visiting the dentist for a check-up. Oral healthcare professionals can get involved to amplify what they are already doing: making patients proud of their mouths for a better quality of life. They can use the frame to demonstrate good oral hygiene practices, correct toothbrushing techniques or just flash a natural smile to cheer someone up. Participants are invited to nominate four friends or colleagues to take part in this digital movement.

Poor oral health affects nearly 3.5 billion people worldwide with far-reaching consequences, yet people do not realize how an unhealthy mouth can have a severe impact on their lives; causing significant pain and suffering, leading to an impaired quality of life. Under its three-year "Be Proud of Your Mouth" campaign theme, FDI hopes to motivate people to value and take care of their mouths and understand that in doing so, they also help protect their happiness and well-being. Because the goal of a happy life unites us all.

"Everyone can take personal action this World Oral Health Day to help start a new trend for the sake of happiness and well-being," says FDI President, Prof. Ihsane Ben Yahya. "Let's come together on a global scale to raise awareness, improve education and spur personal and collective action on the importance of oral health for all."

FDI is proud to announce two new partners for the Be Proud of Your Mouth - for your happiness and well-being campaign: Align Technology and Dentsply Sirona, who will join FDI's longstanding and valued partner Unilever in supporting the campaign. In addition, Listerine joins Wrigley Oral Healthcare Program as a new Global Supporter.

"World Oral Health Day would not be possible without the support of our Global Partners and Supporters. It is only by all key stakeholders working together that we can hope to protect the oral health of populations globally," says FDI President, Prof. Ihsane Ben Yahya.

