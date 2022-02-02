

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Low fares airline Ryanair Holdings Plc. (RYA.L, RYAAY) reported Wednesday that its traffic for the month of January surged to 7 million passengers from last year's 1.3 million passengers.



Ryanair operated over 46,400 flights in January with a 79% load factor, compared to 69 percent a year ago.



Sequentially, traffic declined from 9.5 million passengers in the month of December. Load factor also fell from 81 percent in the previous month.



The company noted that traffic in the months of December and January was badly affected by Omicron travel restrictions.







