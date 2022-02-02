DJ Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 01-Feb-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 99.9615

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 170807

CODE: PAXG LN

ISIN: LU1220245556

