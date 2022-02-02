DJ Lyxor FTSE MIB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor FTSE MIB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (MIBX LN) Lyxor FTSE MIB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 02-Feb-2022 / 09:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor FTSE MIB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist
DEALING DATE: 01-Feb-2022
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 26.5288
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 25019376
CODE: MIBX LN
ISIN: FR0010010827
----------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: FR0010010827 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MIBX LN Sequence No.: 140255 EQS News ID: 1275602 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1275602&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
February 02, 2022 03:21 ET (08:21 GMT)