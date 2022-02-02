DJ Lyxor MSCI Russia UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Russia UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 01-Feb-2022

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 20.2422

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 854681

CODE: RUSL LN

ISIN: LU1923627332

