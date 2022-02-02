DJ Lyxor US Curve Steepening 2-10 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor US Curve Steepening 2-10 UCITS ETF - Acc (STPU LN) Lyxor US Curve Steepening 2-10 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 02-Feb-2022 / 09:25 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor US Curve Steepening 2-10 UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 01-Feb-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 97.095

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1178173

CODE: STPU LN

ISIN: LU2018762653

