- (PLX AI) - Swedbank shares fell more than 4% despite an earnings beat powered by low impairments, as a miss on net interest income took precedence, analysts said.
- • The loan loss reversals drove the slight earnings beat, Bank of America analysts said
- • Net interest income was down by 1%, while trading was relatively muted and costs were higher: BofA
- • The report does not impress, as the main deviation was driven by a release of provisions, while NII disappointed and the main focus will be costs, SEB analysts said
