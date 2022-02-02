

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's industrial production increased in December, led by manufacturing, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Wednesday.



Industrial production grew a working-day adjusted 7.6 percent year-on-year in December.



Manufacturing output increased 7.1 percent annually in December.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production rose 2.1 percent monthly in December.



In 2021, industrial production rose 6.4 percent.



Production in the energy sector grew 19.2 percent in 2021.



Meanwhile, manufacturing output declined 6.4 percent and those of mining fell 15.7 percent.



'Among the activities with the largest shares, there was an increase in production in the manufacture of wood, in all activities related to the manufacture of machinery, in the manufacture of fabricated metal products, but also in the manufacture of furniture, building materials and plastic products,' Helle Bunder, analyst at Statistics Estonia, said.







