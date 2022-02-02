DJ AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 - B: Net Asset Value(s)
AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 - B (500U) AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 - B: Net Asset Value(s) 02-Feb-2022
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 - B
DEALING DATE: 01/02/2022
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 85.7596
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 39841619
CODE: 500U
ISIN: LU1681049018
