DJ AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD UCITS ETF DR (IMWRD) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 02-Feb-2022 / 10:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD UCITS ETF DR

DEALING DATE: 01/02/2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 95.5863

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5803474

CODE: IMWRD

ISIN: LU1437016972 Category Code: NAV TIDM: IMWRD Sequence No.: 140433 EQS News ID: 1275799 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

