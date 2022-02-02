

SALZGITTER (dpa-AFX) - Salzgitter AG (SZGPF.PK, SZGPY.PK) has presented the company's new Salzgitter AG 2030 strategy to establish the Group as an independent market leader for circular economy solutions. To achieve this, the company will establish closed-loop value flows and supply chains in cooperation with customers and suppliers. The company noted that its strategic realignment will be accompanied and made visual by a groupwide brand relaunch. The corporate design has undergone a makeover, and Salzgitter AG will be given an evolved logo.



Salzgitter said it plans to grow in existing and new areas of business and increase annual revenues to more than 11 billion euros over the period up until 2025.



'We also intend to proceed with our efficiency program and, as from 2026, plan to leverage more than 150 million euros p.a. in additional profit improvement potential,' said CFO Burkhard Becker.



Salzgitter AG is also joining the Science Based Targets Initiative. By 2030, the company targets: reduction of Scope 1 and 2 CO2 emissions by more than 50% compared with 2018; and expansion of the scrap recycling activities by over 50% to more than three million tons a year. The company also targets power generated exclusively from renewable energies and, where expedient, also from its own production in order to make the still energy-intensive manufacturing of products as climate neutral as possible.



Salzgitter noted that a core element of the new strategy consists of significantly accelerated decarbonization within the context of SALCOS. As early as 2025, the first blast furnace is to be replaced by direct reduction plants and electric arc furnaces, the company said. More than one million tons of green steel produced via this route is planned for 2026.







