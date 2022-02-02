

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Wednesday, Eurostat is slated to issue eurozone flash inflation data for January. Economists expect inflation to slow to 4.4 percent from 5.0 percent in December.



The euro traded mixed against its major counterparts before the data. While it fell against the yen, it rose against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 129.19 against the yen, 1.1289 against the greenback, 0.8338 against the pound and 1.0392 against the franc at 4:55 am ET.







