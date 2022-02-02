Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 02.02.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Eilmeldung am Mittwochmorgen: Wirkliche Breaking News: Jetzt wird es richtig ernst!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DS30 ISIN: NO0010791353 Ticker-Symbol: MP2 
Tradegate
02.02.22
12:03 Uhr
3,150 Euro
+0,105
+3,45 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
OBX
1-Jahres-Chart
MPC CONTAINER SHIPS ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MPC CONTAINER SHIPS ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,1453,16512:12
3,1453,15512:12
PR Newswire
02.02.2022 | 11:34
112 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Key information relating to the cash dividend to be paid by MPC Container Ships ASA

OSLO, Norway, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Dividend amount: NOK 3.00 per share

Declared currency: NOK

Last day including right: 4 February 2022

Ex-date: 7 February 2022

Record date: 8 February 2022

Payment date: 10 February 2022 (on or about)

Date of board resolution: 2 February 2022

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations.

For further information, please contact ir@mpc-container.com.

About MPC Container Ships ASA:

MPC Container Ships ASA (ticker code "MPCC") is a leading container tonnage provider with a focus on the feeder segment below 5,000 TEU. Its main activity is to own and operate a portfolio of container ships serving intra-regional trade lanes on fixed-rate charters. The Company is registered and has its business office in Oslo, Norway. For more information, please see our website: www.mpc-container.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/mpc-container-ships-asa/r/key-information-relating-to-the-cash-dividend-to-be-paid-by-mpc-container-ships-asa,c3497098

MPC CONTAINER SHIPS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.