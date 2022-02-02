

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain unemployment increased unexpectedly in January, data from the labor ministry revealed on Wednesday.



The number of people out of work increased 17,173, or 0.55 percent, in January from the previous month. Economists had forecast a monthly decline of 50,700.



However, this was the lowest growth recorded for the month of January over the last 25 years, the ministry said.



On a yearly basis, unemployment logged a marked decline of 841,275 or 21.22 percent in January. The number of unemployed people totaled 3.12 million in January.



By economic sectors, unemployment fell by 7,304 in construction and by 2,421 in industry. Meanwhile, unemployment rose by 33,627 in services and 2,657 in agriculture.







