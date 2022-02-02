

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices were flat to slightly lower on Wednesday as traders await a meeting by the OPEC oil cartel as well as central bank policy meetings.



The downside was capped amid Ukraine tensions and data showing a surprise crude draw.



Benchmark Brent crude futures dipped 0.3 percent to $88.94 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate crude futures were down 0.1 percent at $88.09, after rallying 17 percent in January.



The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies convene later today amid expectations they will endorse another modest lift in production for March.



Another 400,000 barrel-a-day increase in supply for the month may be ratified despite growing shortfall in the group's supply against monthly targets.



Meanwhile, the American Petroleum Institute reported on Tuesday that U.S. oil inventories fell 1.65 million barrels last week to meet increased demand. Analysts had forecast a 1.5mln barrels rise. The report also showed a draw at the key storage hub in Cushing.



The Energy Information Administration is scheduled to release its inventory data later in the session.



As inflation concerns mount, investors await the ECB and BoE policy meetings on Thursday for more clues on the outlook for monetary policy.



The European Central Bank is unlikely to announce policy tightening anytime soon while investors await a second consecutive rate hike from the Bank of England.







