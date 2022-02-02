

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $1.66 billion, or $4.17 per share. This compares with $2.50 billion, or $6.24 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Thermo Fisher Scientific reported adjusted earnings of $2.60 billion or $6.54 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.27 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.4% to $10.70 billion from $10.55 billion last year.



Thermo Fisher Scientific earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $1.66 Bln. vs. $2.50 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $4.17 vs. $6.24 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $5.27 -Revenue (Q4): $10.70 Bln vs. $10.55 Bln last year.



