Transparency Market Research: Disposable Gloves Market to Reach US$ 18.5 Bn by 2031; Rising Product Use in Manifold Applications Helps Boost Sales, States TMR Report

-Rise in use of latex and powder-free nitrile gloves for varied agricultural purposes is fueling business prospects in the disposable gloves market
-Disposable gloves manufacturers are strengthening their production capabilities in order to cater to towering product demand in the healthcare industry amid the COVID-19 pandemic
ALBANY, N.Y., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rise in application of disposable gloves for hands protection while handling chemicals, reactive unhygienic materials, and medicines is generating profitable opportunities for companies in the disposable gloves market. Hence, the market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period of 2021 to 2031, note analysts at Transparency Market Research (TMR).
In the healthcare industry, disposable gloves are also used in dentistry, surgeries, and examinations. Hence, increase in the number of these activities is likely to create high product demand, thereby fueling the growth of the disposable gloves market during the forecast period.
The disposable gloves market in North America is expected to gain sizable business opportunities and expand at a CAGR of 39.2% during the forecast period. The market is anticipated to be driven owing to rise in awareness about health and hygiene among regional population due to recent outbreaks such as SARS, COVID 19, and H1N1. Moreover, increased focus of many health-associated organizations, including The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) on encouraging people to follow safety and hygienic guidelines at workplaces is leading to revenue-generation opportunities in the North America disposable gloves market.
Disposable Gloves Market: Key Findings
- Use of latex and powder-free nitrile gloves has increased in the agriculture industry for different agriculture activities. Moreover, the product is also suitable for milking activities, owing to its different advantages such as sturdy nature, durability, and ambidexterity. Hence, in order to cater to rising product demand, players in the global disposable gloves market are strengthening their production capabilities in latex and powder-free nitrile gloves. Companies in the disposable gloves market are ensuring the availability of their products through online distribution channels, including ecommerce sites. These efforts are anticipated to help in the overall market growth during the forecast period.
- With increase in the prevalence of different infectious diseases, the use of disposable gloves has increased for handling different food products in order to prevent microbial activity. Moreover, government authorities of many countries around the world are executing stringent regulations pertaining to the food safety. As a result, the global disposable gloves market is experiencing notable sales prospects from the food industry.
- High performance mechanic gloves are increasingly being used in the automotive industry, owing to their ability to assist in providing maximum comfort and improving performance in different automotive applications. Hence, players in the global disposable gloves market are providing specialized rubber gloves that offer exceptional chemical resistance and protection against abrasions, wear, and tear. Furthermore, these products ensure user safety in automotive applications and are puncture resistant. Besides, manufacturers are offering disposable mechanic gloves that are easy to apply and remove, notes a report on the global disposable gloves market.
Disposable Gloves Market: Growth Boosters
- Rise in application of disposable gloves in handling fuel oil, pesticides, agriculture produce, and chemicals is driving global market
- Increased demand for disposable mechanic gloves from the automotive industry creates revenue-generation opportunities in the global disposable gloves market
- Rise in prevalence of transmittable diseases such as coronavirus is resulting in soaring demand for disposable gloves in the healthcare industry
- Increasing global population and improving disposable income of major populace are supporting the growth of the global disposable gloves market
Disposable Gloves Market: Key Players
Some of the key players profiled in the report are:
- Hartalega Holdings Berhad
- Latexx Partners Berhad
- Ansell Limited
- Granberg AS
- Kimberly-Clark Corporation
Disposable Gloves Market Segmentation
Material
- Natural Rubber
- Vinyl
- Nitrile
- Neoprene
- Others
End-use
- Medical
- Food & Beverages
- Agriculture
- Metal Fabrication
- Automotive
- Chemicals
- Others
Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
Chemicals & Materials Industry battles Tangible Impact of Economic and Cultural changes, Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the global Chemicals & Materials Market:
