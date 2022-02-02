Researchers in Thailand have developed an anti-reflective and anti-soiling coating for commercial solar modules that is claimed to increase power yield by over 6%. The coating has photocatalytic properties that make the organic compounds adsorbed on the solar module surface decompose, thus preparing them to be easily washed off by rainwater.A group of scientists from the Chiang Mai University in Thailand has used sparked titanium films to develop an anti-reflective, super hydrophilic, and photocatalytic coating for commercial solar modules. The coating has photocatalytic properties that make the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...