Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 2, 2022) - Singularity Sportsbook Technologies Incorporated is pleased to announce that it has changed its name to Abner Innovation Laboratories Limited.

"The name change reflects our evolution into a diversified technology company anchored by the ibetmobile technology" said Dr David Bate, Chairman.

"ibetmobile is a complex, artificial intelligence driven ecosystem that has different components that fulfill different functions. Beyond its application as a cutting-edge technology platform for live sports watching and in-play sports wagering, some of its components can serve critical roles in underpinning new applications or improving the performance of existing applications. Once we have completed the acquisition and commercialization of ibetmobile as a sports viewing and betting platform, we expect to spin-off some components into other applications through direct development or licensing arrangements" said Dr Bate.

-30-

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Abner Innovation Laboratories Limited ("Abner Labs") is a British Columbia, Canada, company formed to acquire Abner Technology Group Limited ("Abner Group"), owner of the ibetmobile sports viewing and betting technology platform. This proprietary, artificial intelligence ("AI") driven smart technology makes watching and wagering on live sports on any online device as easy as playing video games.

For more information about ibetmobile and Abner Labs, please visit: www.abner-labs.com

FURTHER INFORMATION

Ms Tatiana Munro-Cameron

Vice President, Engagement

Abner Innovation Laboratories Limited

+(27) 78 251 8307

tatiana.munro-cameron@abner-labs.com



Mr Keenan Gentry

Vice President, Corporate Development

Abner Innovation Laboratories Limited

+(1) 416 770 3342

keenan.gentry@abner-labs.com



FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain "forward looking information" and "forward looking statements" (collectively referred to as "forward looking statements"). These forward looking statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward looking statements. Often, but not always, forward looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "continues", "forecasts", "projects", "predicts", "intends", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations of or the negatives of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Particularly, information regarding the Company's expectations of future results, targets, performance achievements, prospects or opportunities is forward looking information.

Forward looking statements in this news release include but may not be limited to statements about the acceleration of the growth of the sports betting business of the Company. Forward-looking statements are based on management's assumptions as at the date the forward-looking statements and include but are not limited to assumptions regarding: the Company's ability to complete the acquisition of Abner Labs and/or the ibetmobile sports betting platform; and the Company's management ability to execute its business strategy.

Though management believes that its assumptions are reasonable in the circumstances, forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from all or any of the future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward looking statements.

Risk factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ from the forward looking statements in this news release include, but may not be limited to: the inability of the Company to fulfill the conditions or obtain the necessary regulatory approvals to complete the acquisition of Abner Labs and/or the ibetmobile sports betting platform; adverse or unexpected changes to regulatory regimes related to the sports betting industry; and general market and economic risks.

Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward looking statements other than as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/112489