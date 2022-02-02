NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in KONE (15/22)

The following information is based on the press release from KONE Oyj (KONE) published on February 2, 2022 and may be subject to change. The Board of KONE has proposed that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for March 1, 2022, approves an extraordinary dividend of EUR 0.35 per share in addition to an ordinary dividend of EUR 1.75 per share. The Ex-date is yet to be determined. Provided that the AGM approves the proposal, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of regular and gross return forwards in KONE (KNEBV3). For further information please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1040052