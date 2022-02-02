Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 02.02.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Eilmeldung am Mittwochmorgen: Wirkliche Breaking News: Jetzt wird es richtig ernst!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
02.02.2022 | 13:08
64 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

HIRE Technologies Inc.: HIRE Technologies Receives DTC Eligibility

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2022 / HIRE Technologies Inc. (TSXV:HIRE.V)(OTCQB:HIRRF) ("HIRE" or the "Company"), a company focused on modernizing and digitizing human resources solutions, is pleased to announce that its common shares currently listed on the OTCQB Venture Market under the ticker "HIRRF" are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") in the United States.

"This is an important step for HIRE as DTC eligibility allows investors, particularly in the US, to trade HIRE's common shares easily and cost-effectively through almost any brokerage," said Simon Dealy, Chief Executive Officer of HIRE Technologies. "We look forward to increasing our profile and expanding our investor relations outreach in the US."

DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, an American company that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. DTC eligible securities can be electronically cleared and settled, which simplifies the process of trading, improves execution speeds and enhances liquidity in the United States.

About HIRE Technologies Inc.

HIRE is investing in and shaping the future of human resource management with a technology-first focus, by consolidating and modernizing the staffing marketplace. The Company owns and operates staffing firms as well as platform technology that it uses to help those firms become more technologically advanced. The Company is a disciplined capital allocator due to its technology DNA and extensive experience in building and growing staffing companies of all types. HIRE has a large recurring revenue base and helps clients manage change in the workplace in order to achieve success. For more information, visit hire.company.

Contacts

Simon Dealy
Chief Executive Officer
(647) 264-9196
sdealy@hire.company

Caroline Sawamoto
Investor Relations
(647) 556-4498
investors@hire.company

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE: HIRE Technologies Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/686725/HIRE-Technologies-Receives-DTC-Eligibility

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.