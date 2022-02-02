

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $896 million, or $1.50 per share. This compares with $445 million, or $0.74 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Emerson Electric Co. reported adjusted earnings of $1.05 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.5% to $4.47 billion from $4.16 billion last year.



Emerson Electric Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $896 Mln. vs. $445 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.50 vs. $0.74 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $4.47 Bln vs. $4.16 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.15 - $1.20 Full year EPS guidance: $4.90 - $5.05



