New premium content creates a new year-round destination for football information as well as a new alignment with sports betting content

Louisville, Kentucky--(Newsfile Corp. - February 2, 2022) - Champion Gaming Group Inc. (formerly, Prime City One Capital Corp.) (TSXV: WAGR) ("Champion Gaming" or the "Company"), announced today that Football Outsiders, Champion Gaming's leading football statistics and analytics site and the "Home of DVOA", is adding new premium data, editorial and video content to its digital offerings. The new content will include offseason prospect analysis, new weekly columns and video packages, designed to establish Football Outsiders as a year-long destination for readers and the media. The new content lineup will also include sports wagering content utilizing Football Outsiders' industry-leading data and analytics. The new content will go live after the Senior Bowl on Sunday, February 6, 2022.

Football Outsiders' new premium content includes:

The FO 40 - a moving and living board of pre-Draft NFL prospects, evaluated based on the prospects' potential team impact.

- a moving and living board of pre-Draft NFL prospects, evaluated based on the prospects' potential team impact. The Fantasy 40 - a moving and living board of pre-Draft NFL prospects, evaluated based on the prospects' potential fantasy impact.

- a moving and living board of pre-Draft NFL prospects, evaluated based on the prospects' potential fantasy impact. Mike Tanier , New York Times and Football Outsiders analyst, will contribute a weekly column featuring in-depth coverage on the latest news and insights around the NFL Draft, including in-person interviews and long-form features.

New York Times and Football Outsiders analyst, will contribute a weekly column featuring in-depth coverage on the latest news and insights around the NFL Draft, including in-person interviews and long-form features. Derrik Klassen, Football Outsiders staff writer and film analyst, will develop a new series of content charting the progress and game tape breakdowns of new NFL prospects.

"Our new content roster addresses two clear needs: One - Prospect and pre-draft insights and analytics helping create an offseason destination for our users, and Two - Using our world-class analytics in a new way offering our users new and trusted resources to inform and empower their sports wagering activities," said Chris Spagnuolo, Champion Gaming's vice president of content. "Football Outsiders has always been at the forefront of where the game is evolving. Through understanding the needs of our users and the trends in the marketplace, we will leverage our access and insight to provide the most robust ecosystem of football news and information available. Football Outsiders is the Home for Football."

About Champion Gaming

Champion Gaming is a sports content, data and analytics company that provides predictive and prescriptive analytical models and win probability applications and statistics in the sports industry for teams, media, fans, and bettors. The sports analytical and data solutions currently offered by Champion to its customers include a fully customized probability engine, interactive sports matchup models, spread and over/under distributions and sports statistics and historical data statistics.

Further information on Champion Gaming can be found at https://www.championgaming.com. Ongoing financial and disclosure documents can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

