

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The New York Times Co., (NYT) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $69.89 million, or $0.41 per share. This compares with $10.01 million, or $0.06 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, The New York Times Co., reported adjusted earnings of $0.43 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.35 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.7% to $594.23 million from $509.36 million last year.



The New York Times Co., earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $69.89 Mln. vs. $10.01 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.41 vs. $0.06 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.35 -Revenue (Q4): $594.23 Mln vs. $509.36 Mln last year.



