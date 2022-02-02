DJ AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD SRI UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD SRI UCITS ETF DR (WSRI) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD SRI UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 02-Feb-2022 / 13:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD SRI UCITS ETF DR

DEALING DATE: 01/02/2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 82.5329

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 26496110

CODE: WSRI

ISIN: LU1861134382 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WSRI Sequence No.: 140502 EQS News ID: 1275896 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

February 02, 2022 07:15 ET (12:15 GMT)