

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Allegheny Technologies Inc (ATI):



Earnings: -$29.8 million in Q4 vs. -$1.12 billion in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.23 in Q4 vs. -$8.85 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Allegheny Technologies Inc reported adjusted earnings of $33.6 million or $0.25 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.10 per share Revenue: $765.4 million in Q4 vs. $658.3 million in the same period last year.



