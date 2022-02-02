- (PLX AI) - AbbVie Q4 EPS USD 2.26.
- • Q4 adjusted EPS USD 3.31
- • Q4 gross margin 71%
- • Outlook FY EPS USD 9.26-9.46
- • Outlook FY adjusted EPS USD 14-14.20; consensus is USD 13.99
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|15:05
|Aktien New York Ausblick: Dow stabil - Quartalsberichte treiben Nasdaq hoch
| NEW YORK (dpa-AFX) - Die Erholungrally an den US-Börsen sollte sich am Mittwoch angesichts überwiegend starker Quartalsberichte von großen Technologiekonzernen fortsetzen. Zudem dürfte weiter stützen...
|15:04
|AbbVie Reports Full-Year and Fourth-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
|14:34
|AbbVie sees strong 2022 earnings as Botox, Skyrizi power profit beat
|14:22
|AbbVie: Q4 Earnings Insights
|14:22
|AbbVie Guides FY22 Adj. EPS Above Estimates
|WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, biopharmaceutical company AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) initiated its earnings and adjusted earnings guidance...
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|ABBVIE INC
|121,76
|+0,20 %