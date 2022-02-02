

EDEN PRAIRIE (dpa-AFX) - C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $230.10 million, or $1.74 per share. This compares with $147.81 million, or $1.08 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.85 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 42.9% to $6.50 billion from $4.55 billion last year.



C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $230.10 Mln. vs. $147.81 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.74 vs. $1.08 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.85 -Revenue (Q4): $6.50 Bln vs. $4.55 Bln last year.



