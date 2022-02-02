

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The euro touched a multi-day high against the U.S. dollar in the European session on Wednesday, after a data showed that Eurozone inflation accelerated to a record high in January, while invested awaited the European Central Bank's monetary policy decision due tomorrow for future moves.



Preliminary data from Eurostat showed that inflation rose to a record 5.1 percent in January from 5.0 percent in December. Economists had forecast the rate to ease to 4.4 percent.



Meanwhile, core inflation that excludes energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, slowed to 2.3 percent from 2.6 percent. Nonetheless, this was above economists' forecast of 1.9 percent.



The ECB is seen maintaining its monetary policy when it announces its decision on Thursday.



While money markets price in two 10 basis point rate hikes by the end of the year, ECB policymakers have confirmed that rates will remain on hold in 2022.



The euro held firm against the franc, with the pair trading at 1.0396. On the upside, 1.06 is possibly seen as its next resistance level.



The euro rose back to 129.40 against the yen, from a low of 129.04 seen at 4:45 am ET. The euro is seen finding resistance around the 133.00 mark.



The euro firmed to 1.1315 against the greenback, marking an 8-day high. Should the euro rises further, it may find resistance around the 1.15 level.



The euro approached 1.4356 against the loonie, its strongest level since January 24. Next key resistance for the euro is seen around the 1.46 level.



The European currency reached as high as 1.7036 against the kiwi. Against the pound, it was trading at 0.8351. The currency may locate resistance around 1.73 against the kiwi and 0.86 against the pound.



After a 6-day drop to 1.5779 in the previous session, the euro gained to 1.5847 against the aussie around 3:55 am ET and has stabilized since then. The pair had closed yesterday's deals at 1.5804.



Looking ahead, U.S. ADP private payrolls data for January is scheduled for release at 8:15 am ET.



Canada building permits for December will be featured in the New York session.







