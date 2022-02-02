Anzeige
02.02.2022
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in KONE (16/22)

The following information is based on the press release from KONE Oyj (KONE)
published on February 2, 2022 and may be subject to change. 

The Board of KONE has proposed that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled
for March 1, 2022, approves an extraordinary dividend of EUR 0.35 per share in
addition to an ordinary dividend of EUR 1.75 per share. The scheduled Ex-date
is March 2, 2022. Provided that the AGM approves the proposal, NASDAQ
Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of regular and gross return
forwards in KONE (KNEBV3). 

For further information please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1040069
